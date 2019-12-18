These Boys Asked To Walk Their Neighbours Dog And The "Dog" Wrote A Hilarious Letter Back

- Entertainment NewsThese Boys Asked To Walk Their Neighbours Dog And The "Dog" Wrote A Hilarious Letter Back
This is a dream come true!
@Jack_McCrossan
Anyone who lives in a rental property understands the struggles of pet ownerships. Even though you might really really really want a dog, your landlord might not let you have one.
Well some lads in the UK decided to take matters into their own hands when they noticed their neighbours had a very cute dog.
They decided to pen a letter asking if they could occasionally walk the dog or play with it - but they weren't expecting the dog itself to respond!
Take a look:
The boys have since met the dog - who has her very own Instagram account!
We love this wholesome story!
