These Boys Asked To Walk Their Neighbours Dog And The "Dog" Wrote A Hilarious Letter Back

Anyone who lives in a rental property understands the struggles of pet ownerships. Even though you might really really really want a dog, your landlord might not let you have one.

Well some lads in the UK decided to take matters into their own hands when they noticed their neighbours had a very cute dog.

They decided to pen a letter asking if they could occasionally walk the dog or play with it - but they weren't expecting the dog itself to respond!

Take a look:

The boys have since met the dog - who has her very own Instagram account!

We love this wholesome story!

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

Here Are The Most Dramatic Moments In Music This Decade