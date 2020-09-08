These Aussie Artists Could Be Replacing The Current Judges On 'The Voice'

Fans of The Voice will already be aware that the show has changed hands and is now being taken over by Channel 7.

Along with the change of hands, there's rumoured to be some other massive changes coming to the show!

If the whispers are true, the international judges (Boy George & Kelly Rowland) are set to be replaced by Australian artists.

A source told New Idea that the network have already found replacements for the overseas artists and they include big Australian names like Jessica Mauboy and The Veronicas.

Apparently, Guy Sebastian & Delta Goodrem are safe and will be returning to their chairs for another season.

Last Month, rumours were flying about that Keith Urban and Kylie Minogue were being considered for the other two chairs, but as huge international artists, we don't think that's a thing.

There were also whispers that Troye Sivan could fill one of the spots which, to be honest, would be AH-mazing!

Boy George responded to the rumours with a hilariously sassy tweet as you'd expect.

When one of his followers told him too "...hang in there," he responded “Yeah I’m down to my last jar of metaphorical caviar. Can I move into your spare bedroom?” We are living for the sarcasm.

Last week, a Nine spokesperson addressed the change over with news.com.au saying "Unfortunately due to the age of the show and its declining demographic profile, The Voice had become by far the poorest financial performer on our slate. We wish Seven well in their quest to revive yet another Nine show.”

The spokesperson added that Nine will be "reinvigorating" their slate and are focusing on the "...audience and the financial performance of Nine."

We're cool with it, but boy oh Boy George, do they have some big shoes to fill.

Who would be your pick for a new line-up?

Catch up on the latest in Entertainment news below...

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.