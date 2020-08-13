These Are The Highest Paid Actors of 2020, Let's Just Say There's Some Surprises...

The Highest Paid Actors of 2020 list has been revealed, and it could be Forbes' most surprising list yet.

Forbes has ranked the highest-paid actors of 2020, and between the top ten, they have raked in over $750 million AUD between 2019-2020.



Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson topped the list for the second year in a row, with a total of $87.5 million, which converts to approximately $122 million AUD. This has comes from a combination of his Netflix film Red Notice and his Under Armour Line, Project Rock.

The Rock topping the list was not a surprise, but most of the list was. It's made up of actors who started their careers six decades ago, actors who we thought peaked in the 90s and one who made most of his fortune in 2020 from endorsements, which includes endorsing toilet cleaners.

You thought it was wild when they crowned Kylie Jenner the youngest self-made billionaire, and then took it back off her? Get a load of this:

