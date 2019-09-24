These Are The Best Guesses For The Masked Singer Contestants So Far

Who are they?

Entertainment News Team

24 September 2019

Entertainment News Team

Article heading image for These Are The Best Guesses For The Masked Singer Contestants So Far

Australia has fallen in love with The Masked Singer, which rocketed onto our TV screens on Monday night.

The first singer to be unmasked was none other than legendary comedian, author and Big Brother host Gretel Killeen, who nobody in Australia guessed except for BB season three winner Reggie. 

Post

Now that we know that it can really be anybody under those masks, the guesses for the other masked singers are starting to stack up.

We’ve gathered some of the judges guesses as well as the most popular names thrown around on social media and our own wildcard picks.  

Who do you think they are? VOTE BELOW!

Post
Post
Post
Post
Post

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

We Are Still Crying Over The Bachelor Finale
The Masked Singer
The Masked Singer
Listen Live!
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs