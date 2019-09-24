These Are The Best Guesses For The Masked Singer Contestants So Far

Australia has fallen in love with The Masked Singer, which rocketed onto our TV screens on Monday night.

The first singer to be unmasked was none other than legendary comedian, author and Big Brother host Gretel Killeen, who nobody in Australia guessed except for BB season three winner Reggie.

Now that we know that it can really be anybody under those masks, the guesses for the other masked singers are starting to stack up.

We’ve gathered some of the judges guesses as well as the most popular names thrown around on social media and our own wildcard picks.

