These Are Some of the Best Places To Go For Black Friday Deals In Melbourne

Australians love a good bargain, so it is no surprise we’ve taken a leaf out of America’s book and are now celebrating Black Friday. From clothes, vacuum cleaners to the latest in tech, everything you can think of will be discounted at multiple stores.

If you’ve got spare cash lying around or need to save money on Christmas presents, this is the perfect opportunity to whip out that debit card! Here are a few places to visit if you want to make the most of the occasion.

1. Amazon

There isn’t much that Amazon doesn’t have on its website. Early deals include Antler luggage, outdoor furniture and laptops. The sale will run until Sunday December 2 too, so there is plenty of time to snap things up. Get shopping at amazon.com.au!

2. Melbourne Central

This CBD destination loves to make the most of any shopping event, and Black Friday will be no different. There will be DJs, a major treasure hunt and fashion experts roaming the centre. Plus, parking is FREE!

3. Eastland

Ringwood’s go-to shopping mall will be the home of over 150 Black Friday deals. There will also be plenty of festive pop-ups, such as the Claus’ Champagne, Cannoli Bar and Cookie Dough Bar. Suburban Dining & Rooftop are offering wine tasting, Pacos Tacos are hosting Happy Hour and our Black Thunders will be on site with great prizes to give away!

4. Chadstone

Nowhere in Melbourne screams shopping more than Chaddy! Head there from 8am-11pm and check out over 300 offers across the mall. If you spend over $250, you’ll score a free Espresso Martini and soft serve!

5. Emporium

Wander through Melbourne's fanciest mall for offers from some of fashion’s big dogs, such as Michael Kors and Furla. You can also grab some treats near Nespresso to keep your energy levels high while you shop.

