These Are Officially The Best Hot Chips In Australia

If there's one thing we can ALWAYS get around, it's hot chips. Whether you want it on the side or as a meal of its own, there are so many ways to enjoy them - chicken salt, gravy, loaded, the list goes on. We've found out the BEST hot chips in Australia so you can look forward to a summer of delicious chips.

Wotif.com has announced the winners of their Uniquely Aussie Awards, which is known as the annual guide to our best local secrets, as nominated by Aussies.

Since borders are opening and we're dying to travel, there's no better time to go on a hot chip tour. You heard me.

So, where can we get the BEST hot chips in Australia?

The winner is...Chicken Chef in Blair Athol, South Australia! They're said to have mastered the crispy on the outside, soft on the inside requirement of any good hot chip. So what's their secret? No short cuts. Their chips are hand-made with the freshest potatoes and double cooked for that signature crunch. Yuuuum.

Chicken Chef owners with their winning chips!

Here's the top 10 places in Australia for hot chips:

Chicken Chef, Blair Athol, SA Pelican Rocks Seafood Restaurant & Café, Greenwell Point, NSW Kingsley’s Chicken, Canberra, ACT Varsity Bar, WA Cripps Bakehouse, Bellerive, TAS Sotos Fish Shop, Semaphore, SA Chicken Cave, Fulham Gardens, SA Super Rooster, Toowoomba, QLD The Yeeros Shop, Marrickville, NSW Parkdale Free Range Charcoal Chicken, VIC



This is what Aussies look for in a hot chip:

Apparently we love the goldilocks of chips, "not too thin, but not too fat". We need that crunch factor while remaining fluffy on the inside. Sounds like perfection to me!

Ready, set, eat!

