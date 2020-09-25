These Aero Stuffed Croissants Exist & They're Only Available For 24 Hours

Just when you thought you were full to the brim with your iso snacks, we see this...

Adelaide's favourite, Jenny's Bakery, has created this mouth-watering Aero Croissant.

The flakey croissant is filled with a duo of custard cream, one being chocolate and the other being mint (duh) then it is dipped in Belgium milk chocolate and topped with crushed aero!

Honestly, we are actually, drooling.

Unfortunately, these baby's won't be around forever and will only be available from now until tomorrow!

Order yours here now before they're gone!

