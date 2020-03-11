There Will Be Footpath Construction On Batman Avenue In April

Council has advised the community of footpath construction works occurring on Batman Avenue, Shepparton from Thursday, March 12 to Friday, March 17 April from 7am-7pm

The works are to connect the existing footpath at Batman Avenue (eastern side) with the existing footpath on Oxley Street (northern side).

Local residents in the area will still be able to access their properties.

Works are not anticipated to cause delays to motorists. Motorists are requested to obey all worksite and advisory signage including traffic controllers.

Council asks for residents and motorists to take care and be aware of traffic detours.

For further information, you can contact Council on (03) 5832 9700 or visit www.greatershepparton.com.au

Missed the show? Catch up with Josiah & Herbie here: