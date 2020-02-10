101.9 The Fox Melbourne
101.9 The Fox Melbourne

Is your local station, if this isn't right, or you'd like to change this:

Select Your Local Station

There Was An Oscar Hiding In One Of The Official 'Parasite' Posters

They predicted this!

Article heading image for There Was An Oscar Hiding In One Of The Official 'Parasite' Posters

Parasite has just swept the Oscars - but it seems like they may have predicted this success story earlier this year!

Take a look at this Parasite poster, which was released in January ahead of the UK theatrical release:

Post

That's right, under the table is a little Oscar. 

It's like they knew all along!

Parasite won Oscars for Best Film, Best Director for Bong Joon-ho, International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay.

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

Joel Corry On Why He Won't Be The Best Boyfriend

4 hours ago

Parasite
Listen Live!
Parasite
Parasite
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs