There Was An Oscar Hiding In One Of The Official 'Parasite' Posters

Parasite has just swept the Oscars - but it seems like they may have predicted this success story earlier this year!

Take a look at this Parasite poster, which was released in January ahead of the UK theatrical release:

That's right, under the table is a little Oscar.

It's like they knew all along!

Parasite won Oscars for Best Film, Best Director for Bong Joon-ho, International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay.

