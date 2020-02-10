There Was An Oscar Hiding In One Of The Official 'Parasite' Posters
They predicted this!
Parasite has just swept the Oscars - but it seems like they may have predicted this success story earlier this year!
Take a look at this Parasite poster, which was released in January ahead of the UK theatrical release:
That's right, under the table is a little Oscar.
It's like they knew all along!
Parasite won Oscars for Best Film, Best Director for Bong Joon-ho, International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay.
