There's Talk That 'Stranger Things' Could Be Getting A Bunch Of Spin Offs

Attention ‘Stranger Things’ fans, there are some pretty juicy rumours milling about and we are hoping like hell that they’re true.

‘Stranger Things’ is pegged to be the next big franchise with rumours swirling that we could be seeing a bunch of epic spin offs.

The rumours were started after Netflix Executive Ted Sarandos hinted at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills that we could be in for a few spinoffs.

Sarandos told Deadline that the massive hit series is “a franchise being born” which has us all holding our collective breaths for a new show to binge.

Some these whispers have also revolved around the star of the series Millie Bobby Brown who looks to be first in line to get her own spin off as part of a big Netflix deal.

If the rumours are true, this is VERY exciting news for die-hard ‘Stranger Things’ fans who have been waiting patiently for season four of the series to drop.

The series has been a huge hit among Netflix users with seasons two and three garnering over one BILLION viewing hours, with season three being viewed by more than 67 million Netflix accounts.

Our prayers were finally answered last week with Netflix dropping a teaser for the upcoming fourth season set to be released in 2022, which you can check out below.

So, stay tuned people because as soon as we catch window a confirmed spin off, we will be the first to let you know!

