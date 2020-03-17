There's Such Thing As ASMR Coronavirus Videos To Help You Relax And Wow I'm Relaxed

If you find yourself worrying about the Coronavirus or if you're overloaded with information and just want to relax, then you need to get around ASMR Coronavirus videos!

This new trend is helping us settle in & relax but they're also packed with information to help you learn about hygiene and the virus itself while you listen.

Here's some of the best ASMR Coronavirus videos circulating the internet right now:

This video takes you through the process of testing for Coronavirus. While it's fake, it's super informative & gives you all the relaxing tingles you need during this time.

This one has to be the cutest one going around. Watch & listen as a cute turtle eats Coronavirus (watermelon). All my worries went away instantly.

Breathing & affirmation exercises in ASMR sound like absolute heaven right now! I'm falling asleep listening to this, its sah good.

Who knew giving a vaccine could be so therapeutic? Watch as you receive a Coronavirus vaccine in ASMR! Hooked.

