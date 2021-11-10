There's Rumours Swirling About A Potential Harry Potter Reunion!

This morning, the Hit Network's Tim & Jess spoke about a potential Harry Potter reunion, after it was rumoured Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have been invited to participate in a special revival!

It would take place at the Warner Brothers Studio Tour in London in weeks to come.

Not only that, but they might even create some of the most unforgettable scenes from the movies!

Finally, we find out what house Tim & Jess are in.

Missed the chat? Here's what we know about the potential Harry Potter reunion:

