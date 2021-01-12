There's Now An Instagram Account That Calls Out Celebrities' Spelling Errors & It 100% Gives Us Satisfaction

If you're someone who gets frustrated at people who can't tell the difference between your and you're, this is the place for you.

Some legends have finally decided that enough is enough when it comes to spelling and grammar on social media.

Naturally, they've decided to call out everything from blatant spelling errors to potential autocorrect mishaps of those who should be educating their masses.

*Cough cough* yes, we're looking at you, influencers!

So alas, we would like to introduce you to this Instagram account aptly called, Celeb Spellcheck.

As the name suggests, it's a platform which is purely based on capturing and outing the spelling and grammatical errors of those with a substantial following albeit small or large.

Honestly, it gives us hope that maybe one day people will learn the basics of the dictionary! *gulp*

But, god forbid, if these savages make one little error, you can best believe these grammatically correct fiends will come after you.

No one is safe when it comes to grammar!

