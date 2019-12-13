There's No Way We'd Kick Mitch James Out Of Bed On A Sunday Morning

He's the Kiwi singer with a voice like butter and as it seems, a rig to die for! Mitch James has debuted the clip for his tune 'Sunday Morning' and we have to say we're impressed with not just the eye candy!

Mitch's smooth sound and uplifting strumming of his guitar add to what is a perfect weekend song.

Mitch has amassed a staggering 80 million streams worldwide on his music and is supporting Six60 on their Aussie tour throughout December!

Get your hands on Mitch's hit 'Sunday Morning' here.

