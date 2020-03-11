There's Going To Be FREE Fortnightly Sport Classes For Preeschoolers In Coomera!

Preschoolers in the Coomera are are encouraged to get outdoors & join in on the fun at Stockland Foreshore Coomera Ready Steady Go Kids sport classes.

The classes will be held every second Saturday and are aimed at children two and a half to six years old. The physio-designed program introduces preschoolers to a variety of sports in a safe, inclusive and non-competitive environment.

The classes go for one-hour and will help kids develop their motor skills, coordination and balance. The program structure is repeated each week so that children become familiar and comfortable with the routine.

Kids will learn the fundamentals of 10 different sports, allowing them to develop life skills, increase their fitness & self-esteem, make new friends and have a ball of fun!

Date: Fortnightly on Saturday - next session on Saturday, March 14

Time: 9am-10am

Location: Stockland Foreshore: Eagle Tree Park, Corner of Sales Way & Foreshore St, Coomera. To meet near the Playground.

Cost: FREE. Participants will need to register their interest online at: www.eventbrite.com.au/e/stockland-foreshore-qld-ready-steady-go-kids-multi-sports-program-registration-86882143831?aff=erelexpmlt

