There's Going To Be An Outdoor Pop-Up Christmas Movie In Coomera This Tuesday Night!

Get ready, Coomera! You're getting a FREE pop-up outdoor cinema this Tuesday, December 17 at Stockland's Coomera Foreshore Community!

The Christmas special is going to be a celebration for all ages - free soft drinks, popcorn, food trucks and with VERY special guests...SANTA & HIS ELVES! They'll be making an appearance at Eagle Tree Park at 5pm!

You're asked to pack a picnic rug and stake a good spot in the park to enjoy the holiday classic, The Polar Express, screening at 5:30pm (you'll get free popcorn & cold drinks!).

Santa’s arrival

Date:​ Tuesday, 17 December

Time:​ 5pm-5:30pm

Location:​ ​Eagle Tree Park​, Foreshore Street, Coomera

Cost:​ FREE! RSVP here

Christmas Movies in the Park

Date:​ Tuesday, 17 December

Time:​ 5:30pm-7:30pm (Movie to kick off at 5:30pm)

Location:​ ​Eagle Tree Park​, Foreshore Street, Coomera

Cost:​ FREE! You just need to RSVP here



