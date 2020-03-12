There's Going To Be A FREE Gippsland Bushfire Fundraising Concert This Weekend!

Come one, come all! The Lions Club Traralgon will be hosting a FREE concert to raise funds for those affected by the bushfires in East Gippsland, as well as recognise the people who have been assisting those affected.

The donated funds will go directly to the Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund Inc & Gippsland Farmer Relief Inc.

You can expect great music, food stalls & a raffle with epic prizes to be won!

Here's who will be performing at the concert:

The 350s

The O’Dowds

Darcy Fox

The Strzelecki Stringbusters

Michael Waugh

Zero Gravity

Mel Pollard

The Caledonian Pipe Band

Micka Harrington

Chris Newman

The Paddy Cakes

Date: Saturday, March 14

Time: From 12pm

Location: Victoriy Park Sound Shell: Traralgon

For more info, you can head to: www.latrobe.vic.gov.au/council/events/gippsland-bushfire-fundraising-concert

This event is alcohol-free.

