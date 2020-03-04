There's Going To Be A FREE Gippsland Bushfire Fundraising Concert This Month!
Come one, come all!
Come one, come all! The Lions Club Traralgon will be hosting a FREE concert to raise funds for those affected by the bushfires in East Gippsland, as well as recognise the people who have been assisting those affected.
The donated funds will go directly to the Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund Inc & Gippsland Farmer Relief Inc.
You can expect great music, food stalls & a raffle with epic prizes to be won!
Here's who will be performing at the concert:
The 350s
The O’Dowds
Darcy Fox
The Strzelecki Stringbusters
Michael Waugh
Zero Gravity
Mel Pollard
The Caledonian Pipe Band
Micka Harrington
Chris Newman
The Paddy Cakes
Date: Saturday, March 14
Time: From 12pm
Location: Victoriy Park Sound Shell: Traralgon
For more info, you can head to: www.latrobe.vic.gov.au/council/events/gippsland-bushfire-fundraising-concert
This event is alcohol-free.
Missed the show? Catch up with Anna Dare here: