There's Been ANOTHER Lotto Winner In Townsville, And We're Feeling Left Out

We're basically a human version of that "What About Me?" song right now, because some lucky duck has become Townsville's second Lotto winner in less than a week!

Check your ticket, because the unregistered winner hasn't yet come forward (maybe it's inside a Mother's Day card!) for their $327, 064.53 prize!!

The ticket purchased at North Shore Newsagency & Gifts was part of the Super 66 draw 4049 on Saturday night.

The Lott spokesperson Lauren Cooney said she was eager to confirm the news with Townsville’s latest division one winner.



“It was only a couple of days ago that we spoke to a Townsville couple who won almost $9 million in Thursday’s Powerball draw,” she said.



“There certainly seems to be a winning trend emerging in North Queensland.



“We’re urging anyone who purchased an entry into the weekend’s draw from North Short Newsagency & Gifts to check their tickets today."

Congratulations to the lucky winners!



Now, don't forget who your favourite radio station is ;)

