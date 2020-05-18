There's Been A Third Townsville Lotto Winner, And I'm Gonna Be The Fourth
WHAT'S GOING ON?!
In a magical series of events, there has been ANOTHER Lotto win in Townsville.
The latest stash of cash is going to a Thuringowa couple who claimed a division one prize in Saturday night's Gold Lotto.
The Lott broke the news to the couple, who didn't realise they had the winning numbers!
They'll be treating themselves to a new car, paying off their mortgage, and planning a dream holiday with their $410,606.71 of winnings.
This is the third Townsville win in less than a month, surely that's some kind of record?!
WILL TOWNSVILLE BE HOSTING THE NEXT ROUND OF NRL? CATCH UP NOW: