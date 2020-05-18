There's Been A Third Townsville Lotto Winner, And I'm Gonna Be The Fourth

WHAT'S GOING ON?!

Article heading image for There's Been A Third Townsville Lotto Winner, And I'm Gonna Be The Fourth

In a magical series of events, there has been ANOTHER Lotto win in Townsville. 

The latest stash of cash is going to a Thuringowa couple who claimed a division one prize in Saturday night's Gold Lotto. 

The Lott broke the news to the couple, who didn't realise they had the winning numbers! 

They'll be treating themselves to a new car, paying off their mortgage, and planning a dream holiday with their $410,606.71 of winnings. 

This is the third Townsville win in less than a month, surely that's some kind of record?! 

WILL TOWNSVILLE BE HOSTING THE NEXT ROUND OF NRL? CATCH UP NOW:

Carley Whittington

18 May 2020

Article by:

Carley Whittington

THISISTOWNSVILLE
LOTTO
Listen Live!
THISISTOWNSVILLE
LOTTO
THISISTOWNSVILLE
LOTTO
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs