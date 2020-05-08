There's A Website That Finds All Your Unclaimed Cash You Didn't Know About

AND WE’RE SHOOK

There's A Website That Finds All Your Unclaimed Cash You Didn't Know About

On the Hit Network this morning, Fev revealed he stumbled upon a website that shows you how much money you are owed and you need to check your name asap, becuase you may also have unclaimed cash!

It might be money left in a bank account you closed or lost, shares, investments and possibly life insurance policies.

HERE’S HOW TO FIND OUT:

He revealed he was owed over $5,000 from a previous investment in a company and Fifi is owed just over a thousand dollars!

