There's A Super Blood Moon This Week So Get Ready For Some Changes!

If you love a moon event, you're going to be excited for this week. We're keeping an eye out for a super blood moon eclipse!

It's a pretty big deal and Qantas have joined forces with the CSIRO to provide a flight for keen viewers and it sounds pretty amazing!

This exclusive one-off Supermoon Scenic Flight will depart Sydney for a two-and-a-half-hour sojourn through the southern sky.

After taking in the Sydney Harbour nightlights on departure, the aircraft will climb above any cloud cover and head east out over the Pacific Ocean.

Lucky buggers.

So, when's it happening? Mark your calendars for Wednesday, May 26! It will begin at 6:47pm AEST and the full eclipse will run for 9:11pm-9:25pm and will end at 11:49 AEST.

Now, let's dive in to what a super blood moon means for you:

Get ready to feel some energy and you might be ready to run away from things. This could be the start of a turning point for your life, as a Super Blood Moon makes you want to break free of anything that's keeping your tied up - responsibilities, demands etc. But be aware that you shouldn't always act on your feelings. Give it time and don't quite your day job just yet!

Netflix Has Announced Bridgerton Is Getting A Spin-Off Series!

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.