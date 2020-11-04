There's A Recipe For A Chicken Crimpy Christmas Tree Dip & We're HERE For It!

This morning on the show, Tim & Jess had to talk about one of the most important things that's popped up: A Chicken Crimpy Christmas Tree Dip.

You see, we've had a rough year so we NEED something to really enjoy this Christmas, and Taste have come to the rescue!

They have published a recipe on how to make a 'cheese and bacon Christmas tree dip', with Chicken Crimpy's tucked in to the dip in the shape of a Christmas tree. TRULY INCREDIBLE!

But, what do Tim & Jess think? Especially the bacon star on top of the tree - just right or too far?

Missed the chat? Here's what Tim & Jess had to say about the Chicken Crimpy Christmas Tree Dip:

