There's A Petition Going Around To Refer MAFS Olivia Frazer To The eSafety Commissioner

There's been major backlash following Olivia Frazer's actions seen in last night's episode of Married At First Sight, so much so, that there's an online petition calling for her to be referred to the eSafety Commissioner.

In last night's episode, we saw bride Domenica Calarco and her on-screen husband, Jack Millar confronted over the fact that a naked image of Dom had been circulated amongst the group.

Olivia owned up to showing it to other participants and admitted it was found from Dom's OnlyFans account.

Viewers are not having it, taking to social media to reveal their disgust in Olivia's actions and are wanting an investigation into it.

A Change.org petition has been created, with over 35,000 signatures at time of publishing, calling for there to be immediate action taken against Olivia Frazer.

It reads:

Tonight (16/03/2022) on 'Married At First Sight' Australia (S9E28) it was revealed the participant 'Olivia Frazer' shared an intimate image of another participant 'Domenica Calarco' with the other participants in the program, without Domenica's consent.

This meets the official definition of 'image based abuse' outlined on the e-safety commissioner's website "Image-based abuse occurs when an intimate image or video is shared without the consent of the person pictured".

As such, I would like to petition the e-safety commissioner to immediately take action against Olivia Frazer, in order to make it clear this kind of abuse is not acceptable, especially on a nationally syndicated television program in which both the victim and the perpetrator have taken part.

