CONFIRMED: There's A New ‘Tiger King’ Show Coming & Nicolas Cage Will Play Joe Exotic

Just when you thought it was all over, there will be a second season of Netflix's beloved Tiger King series.

The new show is going to be based on the documentary series. So, Nicolas Cage is going to be playing Joe Exotic, cause you know, he's currently serving a 22-year sentence in a Texas prison for attempting to hire someone to murder the cool cat, Carole Baskin.

Just in case you have been living under a rock, the Netflix series is based on the Texas Monthly article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into The World of a Man Gone Wild” by Leif Reigstad.

But, this new TV series will be written by Dan Lagana known for his work on Netflix’s mockumentary series American Vandal, and Cage, will also serve as executive producer.

Per the synopsis, via Variety, “The series will live in the lion’s den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation.”

So, if our math is correct, we will be getting not one but two different Tiger King series... will it be just as unhinged as the first?

Since it is still early days, we don’t have a release date just yet.

Honestly, all we know at this point is that we can't fricken wait.

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.