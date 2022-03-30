"There's A Lot That Comes Out" MAFS Ella Chats About The Tamara & Mitch Scandal
SO much drama yet to come
This morning, RnB Fridays Radio Mike E & Emma were joined my MAFS Ella to chat about the upcoming reunion and all the goss between Tamara & Mitch!
We know that Tamara has slid into Mitch's DM's and did so before final vows, and it's set to be a MAJOR talking point in the next episode!
Ella told us what we can expect and revealed there's A LOT that comes out.
Missed the chat? Here's what Ella had to say about the upcoming MAFS reunion episode:
