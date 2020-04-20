There's A LEGO Masters Australia Podcast Fans Need To Get Around

With more than 1.2M viewers tuning in to watch the first episode of LEGO Masters Australia Season 2, it's clear this seemingly niche show has captured the hearts of Aussies across the country.

Hosted again by Hamish Blake, the first ep saw 8 new teams, 2 mind-blowing challenges and the return of a past contestant!

For any fan who wants just that little bit more after each ep wraps up, new podcast Lego Masters: Deconstructed is here to break them down!

