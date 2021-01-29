There's A Hotel Room Inspired By The Queen's Gambit Fit With A Chessboard On The Ceiling

Did you spend your Christmas/New Years hols watching every episode of The Queen's Gambit? Bc SAME!

The Netflix series has been so popular that Visit Lexingtonm (Kentucky, USA) has partnered with 21c Museum Hotel to create a Beth Harmon-approval The Queen's Gambit hotel experience!

If you remember, Beth is based in Lexington, so it makes all of this seem SO real...and we're here for it!

Here's The Harmon Room:

The chessboard on the ceiling!!! Image: VisitLex.com The chessboard on the ceiling!!! Image: VisitLex.com

The room is inspired by the show and has all of the cool retro interiors you can only imagine Beth would be loving. We cannot get enough of the chessboard on the ceiling - this is everything!

The detail is just too good. Image: VisitLex.com The detail is just too good. Image: VisitLex.com

Unique room features include:

Mid-century modern furniture and accessories

Larger-than-life overhead chessboard art installation

Custom chess-themed wallpaper

Locally made chess set

Guide to area landmarks featured on The Queen’s Gambit

The Queen’s Gambit Complimentary “Lex Liquors” tote bag as seen on The Queen’s Gambit

Care for a game? Image: VisitLex.com Care for a game? Image: VisitLex.com

Watch The Harmon Room being made here:

You can check out all the photos of The Harmon Room and find out more about this unique hotel experience here!

