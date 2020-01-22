There's A Harry Styles Lookalike Working At Starbucks And The Internet Has Lost It

The internet has gone into a bit of a meltdown this morning with a video surfacing on Tik Tok of a Harry Styles lookalike serving up some coffee at Starbucks.

Imagine if you rolled up to grab your coffee order and staring back at you was a dead ringer for Haz?

In the Tik Tok video that has since gone viral, a bunch of fans drive up to collect their coffee and ask the staff member if he is in fact Mr Harry Styles!

If Harry ever needs a stand in, we're sure this young gentleman would be happy to oblige!

