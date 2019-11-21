There's A Giant Inflatable Beach Party This Weekend And EVERYONE'S Invited!

Attention Palmy locals: Cancel your plans this Saturday because Hit90.9 is throwing a MASSIVE party at the Palm Beach parklands and EVERYONE is invited!

If you've been dying to blow up your giant inflatable flamingo, this Saturday - you can! Thanks to Bestway, Hit90.9 is hosting FLOAT FEST on Saturday, November 23rd from 8AM until 11AM, an entirely FREE inflatable event for the entire community.

Still not convinced? Well, here's five undeniable reasons for you and the crew to float on down to Palmy this weekend!

NUMBER UNO: It's going to be incredibly hot this weekend and what better way to escape the Gold Coast heat, than diving into a beach event with your pals?

Number two: You'll have the opportunity to meet our Breakkie show stars, Lise, Sarah, Dan & Ben as they broadcast live from a giant, inflatable unicorn (because... why not?)

Number three: There are 500 FREE inflatable rings to be won and I mean, come on...who doesn't love free stuff?

Number four: There's going to be SO much food! Three food trucks will be hanging out at the event with Chucky Cheese serving up mouth-watering cheesy fries & other deep fried deliciousness, Poffertjes King will be flipping dutch pancakes & pouring vegan milkshakes, while Tatty's Superfoods will be keeping things cool, serving ice cold Acai bowls & smoothies.

And last but not least, number FIVE: There will be FREE musical entertainment from the likes of Fletcher Kirkman & an impressive acoustic performance from Amy John Roberts.

So reschedule that brunch with Mum, grab your buddies and head on down to the Palm Beach Parklands this Saturday for a full day of fun, floaties and food!! Follow the link to check out the Facebook event.

See you there!!

In case you missed the show this morning, tune into the podcast below...