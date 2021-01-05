There's A Free Quiz That Helps You Find The Right Motivators To Get New Year Fit And Fabulous

Look, it's that time of year when many (actually, most) of us have the fire in the belly to do something and get fitter and more fabulous in the new year.

Anything linked in with weight loss and fitness know it. That's why we get hammered with all sorts of messaging as a new year strikes.

Interestingly, the CSIRO have dug a little deeper and released a free online quiz that helps determine what most motivates you to make and stick to your resolution and, more importantly, what are the best triggers to help you stay the course.

It's called the Start Strong Diet Quiz and, yes, we've given it a go.

The quiz takes about 5 minutes to complete but at the end, you get a report on how you can tie in the things you love to do in order to maintain your 2021 goals of being more fit and absolutely more fabulous.

Of course, the CSIRO are keen for people doing the quiz to potentially join up to their program. That's sort of the catch. But what we loved about this was that there was no selling pressure. It's almost like the CSIRO are keen to get Aussies more interested in a healthier mindset, with the offshoot for them being the potential signing up of more people to their program.

And why not, from all accounts, their Total Wellbeing diet is a pretty good option.

If nothing else, you get a clearer insight into what makes you tick. That's pretty cool.

To check out the Start Strong Diet Quiz, click here

