There’s A Cowboys Signing Session This Sunday To Make Your Christmas Gift Perfect

You probably thought giving a loved one Cowboys merch is a great Christmas gift, and you’re correct!

But let’s take that gift and go NEK LEVEL…with the signature of your favourite players on it!

This is going to be a reality for Cowboys fans this Sunday at Cowboys Leagues Club from 8:30am-9:30am.

Get down to the club for your chance to have your Cowboys merch signed by Gavin Cooper, Coen Hess, Jason Taumalolo, Corey Jensen, Reece Robson, Jake Clifford, Justin O’Neill, Esan Marsters, Murray Taulagi, Jake Granville, Tom Opacic, Scott Drinkwater and the newest recruit, Valentine Holmes.

As a bonus to perfecting your Cowboys merch Christmas gift, there will be exclusive merchandise deals on the day too.

Thank you, Santa!

WHY FIRE LEGEND SUZY BATKOVIC WANTS TO GET INTO POLITICS:

