There Is Now A Website Dedicated To Finding Dog Friendly Wineries

One of the best things about living in Victoria is our stellar wine offering. Spending time visiting different wineries makes for a great weekend getaway, celebration or just a fun road trip with friends (designated driver included!)

When you have a big day out, you often need to leave your dog behind. You watch their little pout when you take your keys and head towards the door. The guilt is real!

How to combat this when you head out to valleys? Find a dog friendly venue – and if you need help, this website will do the hard work for you!

Pupsy have created a long list of wineries that open their doors to furry friends, which includes De Bortoli, Seville and Moorooduc estates.

Ready to plan your next road trip? Check out the list here.

