There Is Now A Website Dedicated To Finding Dog Friendly Wineries In Australia

One of the best things about living in Australia is our stellar wine offering. Spending time visiting different wineries makes for a great weekend getaway, celebration or just a fun road trip with friends (designated driver included!)

When you have a big day out, you often need to leave your dog behind. You watch their little pout when you take your keys and head towards the door. The guilt is real!

How to combat this when you head out to wineries? Find a dog friendly venue – and if you need help, this website will do the hard work for you!

Pupsy have created a long list of wineries that open their doors to furry friends.

Check it out here to find the closest one near you or your holiday destination!

