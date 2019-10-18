There Is A Gnocchi Festival Coming To Melbourne This Weekend

It seems that Melbourne has missed the memo this Spring. Instead of bringing out our shorts, tees and dresses, we’re still rugging up like it was the middle of Winter. Not fair.

When of the best ways to help warm you up on a cold day is to dive into a bowl of pasta. Luckily, this festival has around just in time to save us all!

The Ascot Lot is dedicating a whole weekend to wonderful, delicious Gnocchi. There will be many food vendors dishing out the goods, including Just Like Nonna’s, Pasta Face, Burrito Bae and The Bearded Jaffle. There will be gluten-free options too as well as Italian-inspired specials from Mr Whippy!

When it is time to wash it down, hit the bar for Italian inspired cocktails like $12 Sofi Spritzes and Peach Bellinis.

You won’t have to worry about leaving your furry friend at home either – The Ascot Lot is dog friendly!

Where: 448-466 Mount Alexander Road, Ascot Vale

When: 12pm-9pm, Saturday October 19 – Sunday October 20

For more info, go here.

