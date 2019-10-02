There Has Been An Outbreak of Spiders In Melbourne’s Suburbs So Check Your Backyard ASAP

Pet owners have been urged after a woman in Pakenham discovered that her backyard has become the home of trapdoor spiders. *shrugs*

The woman told the Herald Sun that she noticed holes in her backyard and believed they were home to beetles before the ghastly discovery.

Head Vet at Vets On Call, Dr James Taylor said that if there is an indication of an outbreak, you should keep your pets inside.

“If a pet is bitten there is the potential for an anaphylactic shock or kidney and liver issues – but it is a low risk.

“Ideally it is safe to keep pets inside until the threat is over as they could be bitten multiple times and that could lead to pain, discomfort and more chance of toxicity.”

Dr Taylor also noted that smaller dogs are more at risk due to their body weight.

*photo does not show a trapdoor spider.*

