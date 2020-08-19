The Zoo From Tiger King Has Closed Indefinitely

The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park from Tiger has closed effective immediately

It feels like a lifetime ago that we were introduced to Joe Exotic and his Zoo, Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, in the Netflix docuseries Tiger King.



G W Zoo, now under the ownership of Jeff Lowe, has undergone management changes, survived tornadoes, fires, and even attempts at shutting it down from Carole Baskin and animal activists, has now closed indefinitely.

Jeff Lowe took to the Zoo's Facebook page to explain that after having his USDA license suspended, he wouldn't be applying for a new license, therefore the Zoo has been shut down effective immediately.



Lowe confirmed that the animals have been rehomed and the Zoo's facility will be repurposed, but took aim at the USDA for siding with PETA & animal activists.

Hear more details behind the closure:

