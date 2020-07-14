The Worst Roommate Starter Pack Off The Back Of Last Night's Big Brother Revenge Episode

Unless you've somehow hit the jackpot when it comes to roommates, we've all been there... There's always one person in your life who knows just how to push your buttons, and who you can't stand to live with.

Last night, we realised to what extent Kieran's lazy living habits are irking the remaining Big Brother housemates, when they had the opportunity to punish him by forcing him to wash the dishes, pack up his clothes, and a number of other mundane tasks most of us do without really questioning it. Ironically, Kieran's now ended up as his own roommate, locked in the ominous Big Brother white room following his eviction last night.

But the whole episode has really caused some self-reflection on what exactly makes a terrible roommate. Here are the results, but be warned, if you don't feel like you've ever had a difficult roommate, it could be you...

1. Being Messy

This has got to be the #1 annoying trait of a housemate. Whether they're walking dirty shoes through the house, leaving dishes or old food out, or not flushing the toilet, nobody enjoys living in an unhygienic or cluttered environment. Except possibly Marie Kondo, but that's only so she can clean it again.

2. Not understanding the concept of personal space

This is another non-negotiable, and don't tell me you're an extrovert so you have to be around someone 24/7 because that's just a lie and we all know it.

This particular trait can manifest itself in a number of ways, so don't be fooled thinking you're in the clear just yet. Roommates who don't understand the concept or personal space are famous for brushing their teeth while you're in the shower, borrowing your clothes without asking, eating your food, and leaving their stuff all over the place because they forget that you like to actually sit on chairs, not use them as a bench top. These roommates also enjoy inviting people over all the time without warning, or they might have a partner that basically lives with you.

Remember, you deserve to be comfortable in your own home, so if you're living in this kind of environment, go claim your personal space friend!

3. Making loud or annoying noises

To be honest I might fall into this category, since I like to belt out songs that are way out of my vocal range while I potter around the house. Nobody's perfect, right?

Housemates who constantly make loud or annoying noises are sure to be a popular form of torture in hell, because nobody likes hearing mindless humming or amateur beatboxing all day. This also includes loud snoring or breathing, chewing and slurping, poorly chosen mobile or alarm sounds, and just about any instrument in the wrong hands. I once had a roommate who played the drums at five o'clock in the morning, but I'll save those stories for therapy.

4. Any issues with money

This one can go both ways, and there's a fine line between a roommate who's too tight with money and a roommate who's too carefree with it. Obviously if it doesn't affect your life together, it's no big deal. But money is always an awkward topic to broach, so these kind of issues are best avoided where possible.

It's important to be aware and concerned about the waste of finite resources, but when a roommate gets a little too manic about it, it can get annoying. Maybe they're forcing you to live in the dark to save electricity, always turning off power sockets while they're in use, or guilt you for not taking 20 second cold showers.

On the other hand, you might get a roomie who claims they can't cover the rent, or replace an item they've broken, but regularly comes home with big purchases or new clothes.

5. Opposed to sharing

Not to juxtapose the whole personal space argument, but a fact of life is that roommates have got to share some things at some point. Furniture, food, utensils, or the bathroom sink. No one wants to feel like they have to walk on egg shells trying to avoid one side of the table, or their roommate's favourite couch cushion. On top of that, roomies who constantly remind you of what they've paid for and what furniture belongs to them... like please take a chill pill Janice.

Besides, we all learned the golden rule:

