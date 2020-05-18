The Worst Celebrity Endorsed Products We've Seen During Covid-19

Just why...

Article heading image for The Worst Celebrity Endorsed Products We've Seen During Covid-19

Pexels

With job security feeling more unstable for many across the world right now, people are being a little bit more frugal with their spending. 

Amazingly though, we've seen some pretty ridiculous items for sale by some well known companies and endorsed by celebrities across the globe. 

Clearly these guys are a little out of touch with reality at the moment...

Are these the craziest celeb endorsements you've heard of? 

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android  for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.  

18 May 2020

Covid19
Products
Listen Live!
Covid19
Products
Covid19
Products
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs