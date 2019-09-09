The World’s Biggest Festival Dedicated To Pinot Is Coming Back To Melbourne With Over 200 Wines

One of the best weekend activities in Victoria is heading out on a winery tour. Sipping all day can make you feel quite fancy and there is always something new to try.

If you are craving the experience but can’t get out to the valley, we’ve got news for you – the world’s biggest pinot festival is coming to town!

In October, Pinot Palooza will be hosting 200 wines from 70 wineries across the world into Melbourne. You’ll be able to explore the room with a wine class in hand without worrying about pesky tokens. That's right, your ticket includes ALL tastes!

There is no doubt you’ll get hungry and the food line-up is pretty epic too. Hanoi Hannah, SPQR Pizza, Milawa Cheese and more are pulling up. Oh, and there will be plenty of beer & cider to help break up the day.

Where: Royal Exhibition Building, 9 Nicholson Street, Carlton

When: 11am-6pm, 5th October

Price: $60-$90

For more info and to book, go here.

