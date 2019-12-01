The World’s Biggest Adult Only Inflatable Theme Park Is Touring Australia

The theme park of your childhood dreams not only exists, but it is coming to Australia!

The Big Bounce Australia is the largest touring inflatable event in the entire world and yes, it is Guinness World Record certified.

They do have two different inflatable setups, one is for families looking to entertain the kids and the other is strictly an adult only park.

So, there will be no small screaming children in between you, your squad and the inflatable jumping castle of dreams.

Here's a list of when the inflatable theme park hits your city:

Melbourne - Flemington Racecourse: January 3 - January 19

Sydney - St Ives Showground: 24 January - 4 February

Adelaide - TBA: February 14 - March 1

Brisbane - TBA: March 6 - March 22

Perth - TBA: April 3 - April 19

They have the world’s largest jumping castle, a 300-metre long inflatable obstacle course plus slides, ball pits, a maze and climbing walls!

Excuse us while we continue to scream and cry at the same time.

All this, plus there's the promise of unlimited food trucks, beverages and DJs to keep that summer vibe jumpin' all day (and night) long!

Same rules apply, shoes off and party on.

For more information, click here.

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.