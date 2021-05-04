The Woman That Supposedly Hooked Up With Tristan Thompson Just Revealed Confidential DMs With Khloe Kardashian

Oh no, oh no no no

Article heading image for The Woman That Supposedly Hooked Up With Tristan Thompson Just Revealed Confidential DMs With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson, what HAVE you done! Just when we thought we had seen a change in his behaviour, it looks like he's gone behind Khloe Kardashian's back once again.

You might have heard of the cheating rumours circulating around the past week, where Tristan allegedly hooked up with a model, Sydney Chase, who revealed the details on a podcast.

Well now, Khloe Kardashian has gotten involved and has DM'd Sydney on Instagram.

Want to know what we found out about these messages? Find out here: 

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: 

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.

Amber Lowther

4 May 2021

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson
KUWTK
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson
KUWTK
Hit Entertainment
Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson
KUWTK
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs