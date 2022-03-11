'The Wizard Of Oz' Tin Man's Oil Can Is Up For Auction For A Hefty Price!

One lucky bidder will get their hands on a piece of cinematic history, with one of five oil cans from the Tin Man in Wizard of Oz up for grabs!

The oil can is from the 1939 film - starring Judy Garland - saw Jack Haley play the iconic Tin Man role, and now you could own this magical piece.

But, it'll cost ya! The starting bid is at a whopping $50,000 USD!

The description reads: This incredible piece of film history is one of the iconic oil cans from the production of the 1939 American musical fantasy film, The Wizard of Oz. The Tin Man was played by Jack Haley, who was presented with this can after filming wrapped.

Historians say this is one of five oil cans used during filming (others say there were three). The oil can is currently on exhibit at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. This piece has excellent investment potential, as items from or made for this legendary film almost never surface, including the Tin Man costume which is said to be lost.

