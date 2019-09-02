The Wired Lab Offers Creative Relief For Drought Affected Individuals

The Wired Lab is offering free places in their creative workshops for families and individuals affected by the drought.

The initiative was made possible through an 'Empowering our Communities' grant from Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network.

The Wired Lab is an "artist led organisation" that provides opportunities for the creation of art projects, with the intention of connecting artists to their communities.

Sarah Last, Artistic Director and CEO of The Wired Lab, expressed that the company understands the devastating impact drought can have on communities and individuals.

“Our workshop program demonstrates that bringing people together to engage in creative activities, particularly those who live in geographic isolation, has immense benefits both socially and individually." - Sarah Last

Ms Last claimed to feel "elated" to be able to offer drought affected people the opportunity to attend workshops, providing "something they otherwise could not do, along with the opportunity to learn a new skill, meet other rural comrades, share their stories and have some respite from the drought."

Workshops include photography, willow weaving, brush lettering, origami, and more.

To score yourself one of the limited subsidised workshop spots, submit a short and confidential expression of interest at The Wired Lab website.

