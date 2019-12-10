The Wildest Photos Of Sydney Being Blanketed By Smoke Today

Since September, firefighters have been battling out-of-control blazes across NSW and QLD with conditions predicted to worsen during a bushfire season occurring abnormally early in the year.

A month ago, the Greater Sydney region experienced a ‘catastrophic’ fire danger declaration for the first time since the introduction of the level.

Over the past few weeks, the smoke from blazes destroying homes and wildlife in the distance has blanketed the entire city of Sydney, leaving residents vulnerable to health risks.

Today, our air quality reached a new low, with areas of Sydney declared as ‘hazardous’, while the city skyline disappeared altogether behind the thick smoke. Take a look at some of the craziest photos captured:

For tips on how to minimise adverse effects of bushfire smoke, click here.

