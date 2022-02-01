The Wiggles' New Album To Feature Covers Of AC/DC, Tame Impala, Lime Cordiale + More!

We’ve got to be honest, following The Wiggles for the last few years has been a ride; from 18+ club shows to doubling their line-up, we never know what they’re going to do next!

Fresh off their Hottest 100 win, Anthony and Simon joined the Hit Network to discuss all the iconic artists they’ll be covering on their upcoming album, ReWiggled.

Catch the chat to find out more:

