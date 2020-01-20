The Wiggles Fan Who Helped Save Greg Page’s Life Explains What Happened

Nurse Grace stepped up!

Article heading image for The Wiggles Fan Who Helped Save Greg Page’s Life Explains What Happened

The Wiggles Instagram

On Friday night, the original Wiggles reunited to perform a special benefit concert in Sydney to raise money for the Australian Red Cross and WIRES amidst the bushfire crisis.

The happy mood quickly changed, however, at the adults-only event when 'Yellow Wiggle' Greg Page collapsed as he existed the stage before the encore, suffering a cardiac arrest.

While people around him performed CPR, it was a nurse in the crowd, Grace Jones, who ran up and helped save his life.

Take a listen to Grace’s recount below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.  

Entertainment News Team

a day ago

Article by:

Entertainment News Team

The Wiggles
Greg Page
Listen Live!
The Wiggles
Greg Page
The Wiggles
Greg Page
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs