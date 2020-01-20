The Wiggles Fan Who Helped Save Greg Page’s Life Explains What Happened

On Friday night, the original Wiggles reunited to perform a special benefit concert in Sydney to raise money for the Australian Red Cross and WIRES amidst the bushfire crisis.

The happy mood quickly changed, however, at the adults-only event when 'Yellow Wiggle' Greg Page collapsed as he existed the stage before the encore, suffering a cardiac arrest.

While people around him performed CPR, it was a nurse in the crowd, Grace Jones, who ran up and helped save his life.

Take a listen to Grace’s recount below:

