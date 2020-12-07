The Wiggles Announce National Tour Dates As Part Of Their 30 Year Celebration

What better way to kick off 2021 than up close and live with the Wiggles crew?

We'll wait.

The Wiggles have announced they're planning to kick off their national tour in Perth on April 10 and wrap up in Melbourne on May 9 as part of their We’re All Fruit Salad Tour!

2021 marks the 30th anniversary of the iconic kids show and to celebrate, we will see Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony singing and dancing their way around Australia with all their Wiggly Friends; Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and their newest Wiggly Friend; Shirley Shawn the Unicorn!

Of course, there will be the Wiggly classics and new tunes from the group so Australia, it’s time to get ready to Wiggle!

Here's the full list of their tour dates:

PERTH, Rac Arena: April 10-11

ADELAIDE, Entertainment Centre: April 13

BENDIGO, Bendigo Stadium: April 15

CANBERRA, Canberra Theatre: April 17 - 18

WOLLONGONG, Win Entertainment Centre: April 20

NEWCASTLE, Newcastle Entertainment Centre: April 21

SYDNEY, Qudos Bank Arena: April 24 - 25

TOWNSVILLE, Entertainment and Convention Centre: April 28

MACKAY, Entertainment and Convention Centre: April 29

BRISBANE, Entertainment Centre: May 2

MELBOURNE, Rod Laver Arena: May 9

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10am AEDT Tuesday 15th Dec 2020 and VIC goes on sale 12pm AEDT here.

So, what are you waiting for? Mark your calendars now peeps!

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.