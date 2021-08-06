The Weeknd Usher's In A Disco Themed Era By Dropping New Track
Love this
The Weeknd has always taken us on a journey with his music. From his iconic red suit to plastic surgery prosthetics, it's been a rollercoaster.
Now it's time for a new era... and that era is DISCO.
He dropped his new track 'Take My Breath' and we are obsessed.
WARNING - this video contains flash imagery that may be harmful to some
You can get your hands on 'Take My Breath' here.
