The WA Government Is Offering $200 Hotel Discounts To Holiday At Home!

You read that right: The State government is literally offering to provide Western Australians with $200 hotel discount vouchers in an attempt to keep travel local this year.

Premier Mark McGowan today announced the discount as part of a 'Stay, Play and Save' campaign, which will see $200 off when booking from 80 hotels across Perth, Swan Valley, Fremantle, Scarborough and Rockingham.

The deal is only available for mid-week travel (Sunday - Thursday) for a minimum of a two-night stay worth at least $400.

Bookings can be made from this Friday, 29 January - 19 February for travel up until the end of April.

“Perth is home to so many unique and exciting hotels, and now even more West Aussies will be able to enjoy them,” Premier McGown said in his announce.

“Not only is this a great excuse to get away for a couple of days, but it will give a much-needed boost to our local hotels hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A full list of participating hotels will be available this Friday, 29 January HERE.

